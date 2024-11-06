AP Race Call: Republican Brandon Gill wins election to U.S. House in Texas’ 26th Congressional District

Republican Brandon Gill won election to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday, holding the seat for the GOP. The former Wall Street executive won a district that stretches from the suburbs north of Dallas to the Oklahoma border. The seat opened up with Rep. Michael Burgess’ retirement. Gill is the son-in-law of right-wing commentator Dinesh D’Souza and worked on producing and marketing D’Souza’s “2,000 Mules,” a widely debunked film that falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen. Gill has launched a news site called DC Enquirer that supports Donald Trump and says he will be Trump’s biggest congressional advocate. The Associated Press declared Gill the winner at 8:25 p.m. EST.

