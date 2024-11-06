AP Race Call: Republican Austin Scott wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia’s 8th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Austin Scott won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Georgia on Tuesday. Scott won his eighth term in Congress, representing Georgia’s 8th District, which runs from north of Macon to the Florida state line. He defeated Democrat Darrius Butler, a minister and community activist. While conservative, Scott is Georgia’s longest serving Republican in Congress and comes from the more traditional wing of the GOP, prioritizing agricultural and military issues in Congress. A former insurance agent and state legislator, Scott made an unsuccessful bid for House Speaker in 2023, citing frustration with dysfunction among Republicans. The Associated Press declared Scott the winner at 8:07 p.m. EST.

