AP Race Call: Kamala Harris wins the 1st Congressional District in Maine and one electoral vote

Voters in Maine’s 1st Congressional District, which is comprised of wealthy coastal communities, delivered an electoral vote to Democrat Kamala Harris on Tuesday. Maine is one of two states that divide electoral votes with two votes going to the statewide winner and one apiece to the winner of each congressional district. Harris won the vote in the state’s more liberal district. The rural, conservative 2nd District voted for Republican Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. The Associated Press declared Harris the winner of Maine’s 1st District at 10:45 p.m. EST.

