AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins the 3rd Congressional District in Nebraska and one electoral vote

Republican Donald Trump won the electoral vote tied to Nebraska’s vast, rural 3rd Congressional District on Tuesday. The former president easily defeated Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris in the state’s most conservative of its three districts, covering 80 counties and two time zones. The district is also one of the most conservative in the country and supported Trump by about 3-to-1 in both 2016 and 2020. The last time the district voted for a Democrat to represent it in the U.S. House was in 1958. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 9:25 p.m. EST.

