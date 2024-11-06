AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Alaska

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump won Alaska and its three electoral votes on Wednesday, adding to his lead in the Electoral College. Trump continues a decadeslong trend of Republicans carrying the state in the presidential race. When discussing Alaska, he has often cited his role while president in the passage of a 2017 tax law that called for oil and gas leasing in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Trump endorsed in Alaska’s other high-profile race this election cycle, backing Republican Nick Begich for U.S. House. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 4:59 p.m. EST.

