AP Race Call: Democrat Nancy Pelosi wins reelection to U.S. House in California’s 11th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. Elected to the House in 1987, Pelosi was the first woman to be elected as U.S. House speaker. She has led the House Democrats since 2003. She played a key role in efforts to pressure President Joe Biden to withdraw his candidacy for reelection in 2024. Pelosi represents a district that encompasses most of San Francisco. She is widely regarded as one of the most effective House speakers in history. The Associated Press declared Pelosi the winner at 12:03 a.m. EST.

