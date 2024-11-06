AP Race Call: Democrat Melanie Stansbury wins reelection to U.S. House in New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Melanie Stansbury won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New Mexico on Wednesday. Bolstered by the support of labor unions, Stansbury’s victory further solidifies control over an Albuquerque-based seat that has been held by Democrats since 2009. A former state lawmaker, Stansbury has advocated for reproductive rights and Democratic initiatives aimed at combating climate change. She has also sought more federal funding for infrastructure projects, particularly those that would help address water supply concerns in the arid West. Stansbury defeated Republican Steve Jones of Ruidoso. The Associated Press declared Stansbury the winner at 12:04 a.m. EST.

