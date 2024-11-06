AP Race Call: Democrat Maggie Goodlander wins election to U.S. House in New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District

Democrat Maggie Goodlander won election to a U.S. House seat representing New Hampshire on Wednesday, holding the seat for her party. She will succeed Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster, who is retiring after six terms in Congress. Goodlander is a former senior White House aide and is married to Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser. She defeated Republican Lily Tang Williams, who also ran for the seat in 2022 and finished third that year in the Republican primary. The Associated Press declared Goodlander the winner at 1:07 a.m. EST.

