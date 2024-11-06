AP Race Call: Democrat David Scott wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District

Democrat Rep. David Scott won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Georgia on Tuesday. Scott, 79, defeated Republican Jonathan Chavez in Georgia’s 13th District, which includes parts of Atlanta’s southern and eastern suburbs. It was Chavez’s second bid for Congress; he lost to a Democrat in a different district in 2022. Scott, who is the ranking Democratic member on the House Agriculture Committee, won a 14th term in Congress despite challengers attacking him as being too old and out of touch. Scott in May easily defeated six Democratic primary opponents in a district that had been sharply redrawn since 2022. The Associated Press declared Scott the winner at 8:03 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.