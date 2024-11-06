AP Race Call: Democrat Danny Davis wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois’ 7th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Danny Davis won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Illinois on Tuesday. The Chicago Democrat won his 15th term after facing a spirited primary in March from four challengers who questioned his age and fitness for office. Davis, who had backing from the top Democrats in the state, says his experience is an asset, especially for committee leadership posts. He sits on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. The district covers downtown Chicago, large swaths of the south and west sides and inner ring suburbs. The Associated Press declared Davis the winner at 8:48 p.m. EST.

