AP Race Call: Arizona voters approve constitutional amendment enshrining abortion

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arizona voters approved a constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion access up to fetal viability. Though there’s no defined time frame for viability, doctors say it’s sometime after 21 weeks. It’s a major win for abortion-rights supporters in the presidential battleground state who sought to expand access beyond 15 weeks. The citizen-led initiative far outpaced the opposition campaign in fundraising. Earlier this year, the Arizona Supreme Court allowed the enforcement of an 1864 law banning nearly all abortions, but then the Legislature quickly repealed it. The Associated Press declared the measure approved at 3:31 a.m. EST Wednesday.

