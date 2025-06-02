AP PHOTOS: 6 injured in a Colorado attack the FBI is investigating as terrorism
Six people were injured and some may have suffered burns Sunday in what the FBI immediately described as a “targeted terror attack” at an outdoor mall in Boulder, Colorado, where a group had gathered to raise attention to Israeli hostages held in Gaza.
___
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.