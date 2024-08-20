Ansari calls for Democrats to come together after winning nomination in Arizona congressional race

PHOENIX (AP) — Yassamin Ansari, a former Phoenix City Council member, clinched the Democratic nomination for an open congressional district in Arizona, defeating her opponent by 39 votes after the tight race triggered a recount in a state that’s expected to be pivotal in November’s general election.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Jennifer Ryan-Touhill announced the results in a downtown courtroom on Tuesday, declaring Ansari the winner over former state lawmaker Raquel Terán.

Ansari thanked voters in a post on social media.

“It’s time for us to come together and ensure we secure victories for Democrats up and down the ballot this November,” she said.

Terán conceded the race in her own post, saying she called Ansari to congratulate her.

Former state lawmaker Raquel Terán attends a campaign event Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Gabriel Sandoval) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gabriel Sandoval

“This 39 vote difference has been a testament to what we as Democrats already know: every vote matters,” she said.

Ansari will face Republican Jeff Zink in the general election in November. Zink was unsuccessful in his bid for the seat in 2022 when he was defeated by Democrat Ruben Gallego.

Zink, who is a pastor, and his son were among those outside during the Jan. 6, 2021 uprising at the U.S. Capitol. He disputed the charges that were filed against his son and has questioned the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

The recount process began Aug. 12 after the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors certified the results of the July 30 primary. Arizona law automatically requires another tally if the margin between the candidates is .5 percentage points or less. With Ansari and Terán falling into that category, separated by 42 votes Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes petitioned the court to commence the recount.

Ansari, a daughter of Iranian immigrants who previously served as vice mayor of Phoenix, campaigned on a platform of progressive policies, promising to protect democracy and reproductive rights from what she called “MAGA extremists.”

Terán had touted her work as a community activist who helped to keep Joe Arpaio from winning his bid to become Maricopa County sheriff again. She had also emphasized her experience as the former chair of the Arizona Democratic Party.

The Democratic-leaning 3rd District encompasses parts of Phoenix. The seat opened up when Gallego announced his campaign for the Senate. He will face Republican Kari Lake in that contest.

Arizona already is expected to be one of the most closely contested states in November’s U.S. presidential election and experts are expecting more tight races down the ticket. Ballot measures touching on abortion and immigration also are expected to spur turnout in the battleground state.

Gabriel Sandoval is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

