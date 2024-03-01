An SUV crashed into a Walmart in suburban Detroit, injuring 5 people, police say

CANTON, Mich. (AP) — A sport-utility vehicle crashed into a Walmart in suburban Detroit, injuring several people Friday afternoon, police said.

Canton police said in a written statement that numerous people were transported from the scene. Chief Chad Baugh told WXYZ-TV that at least five people were injured, though the injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

WDIV-TV interviewed a woman outside in the parking lot who tearfully said she had rescued a small child.

“She was making little tiny noises. She was really hurt,” the woman said. “I thought her mom was under the shelves or something.”

Video posted on social media showed the aftermath, with a black SUV near the store’s pharmacy section and numerous people milling around. Merchandise was scattered across the floor.

The crash did not occur at the store’s main entrance.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.