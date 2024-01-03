An Arkansas sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot, and a suspect is in custody, state police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Tuesday and a suspect is in custody, said Arkansas State Police, who provided little additional details on the shooting.

State police on Tuesday night said it was investigating the shooting of the Stone County deputy that occurred at 4:30 p.m. A news conference was expected later on the shooting, police said Tuesday night.

Police did not identify the deputy or the suspect, or say where in the north Arkansas county the shooting occurred.

A Stone County deputy died in a shooting in 2019 in Leslie, about 77 miles (124 kilometers) north of Little Rock, when responding to a domestic welfare check. The suspect in the shooting was also fatally shot.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.