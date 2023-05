After convention chaos, Minnesota DFL committee gives initial nod to ban those engaged in violence

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The executive committee of Minnesota’s Democratic Farmer Labor Party gave initial approval on Thursday to bylaws that would permanently ban anyone who engages in or incites acts of violence from participating in party activities, after a weekend endorsing convention for a Minneapolis City Council seat erupted in chaos.

The executive committee also agreed Thursday that if those bylaws receive final approval from the DFL State Central Committee, the candidate whose supporters are accused of instigating the Saturday melee will be permanently disqualified from seeking and receiving the party’s endorsement.

Ken Martin, chair of the state Democratic Party organization, called the melee that erupted Saturday night “unacceptable.” The DFL is an affiliate of the state Democratic Party.

Video circulating on social media shows that the disturbance began after supporters of incumbent Aisha Chughtai took the stage to seek delegates’ backing for the Ward 10 City Council seat. That sparked an uproar among backers of her challenger, Nasri Warsame. Some jumped on stage, shouting, banging on tables and waving signs. At least two people were injured and the convention broke up with no endorsement.

Martin said on Twitter that it was “clear that the conflict was instigated” by Warsame supporters. He continued to place the blame on some of Warsame’s supporters on Thursday.

This photo provided by Bridget Siljander shows people as they evacuate the Ella Baker Center in Minneapolis, Saturday, May 13, 2023, after a brawl broke out over nominations for a Minneapolis City Council seat. At least two people were injured during the confrontation inside. (Bridget Siljander via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bridget Siljander

Martin said some mistakes were made, but “none of those mistakes, big or small. justify a few bad actors from the Warsame campaign taking things into their own hands and inciting, encouraging and participating in violence against other DFL participants.”

With unanimous votes, the executive committee approved two bylaws that would essentially ban individuals who have “engaged in, incited or consciously condoned physical assault, threats of violence, or violent acts” from party activities.

The first would immediately and permanently disqualify an individual from seeking the party’s endorsement if they or their campaign supporters engage in such acts. The second would permanently ban an individual who carried out such acts from any elected or appointed position within the party, including serving as a delegate or alternate to a convention.

Pending final approval of those bylaws, the executive committee said Warsame would be permanently disqualified from seeking and receiving DFL endorsement or letters of support for any future office. Martin clarified that this does not mean Warsame can’t run for office. But if he does, he won’t get backing from the DLF Party.

“Disagreements over how a convention was run is not an excuse for violence. Not understanding the convention process is not an excuse for violence,” Martin said. He later added, “The reality is, if we don’t act, this will just embolden people in the future to use this as a tactic to essentially force conventions to adjourn.”

Warsame did not immediately reply Thursday to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Warsame and Chughtai are Democrats in an overwhelmingly Democratic city when campaigns for party backing are often heated. Warsame, a political newcomer, is a Somali immigrant.

Chughtai is a longtime activist who managed U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar’s 2018 campaign. She is the daughter of Pakistani immigrants and has support from some prominent Somali American politicians, including Omar and state Sen. Zaynab Mohamed, and other Muslims, including Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Chughtai has endorsements from a long list of progressive and labor groups, including the Democratic Socialists of America. Warsame has campaigned on a law-and-order message.

Warsame said at a news conference Wednesday: “I do not condone violence. I do not condone intimidation or harassment of any sort.” Before Thursday’s closed-door session, Warsame’s campaign manager, Abshir Omar, told the executive committee that he supports Martin’s message condemning the violence, but that he was disheartened by statements that blamed Warsame supporters, saying party officials never contacted the campaign to get their side of the story.

Samuel Doten, who chaired Saturday’s convention, told the committee that the chaos unfolded due to the actions of about five to 10 people, and that it was not representative of all of Warsame’s supporters. He urged the committee to avoid disenfranchising the Somali community from participating in the process.

Chughtai released a statement on Wednesday saying the video does not match the Warsame campaign’s version of events.

“Campaigns that are winning and have the support of the people don’t violently disrupt the process,” she said. “As a campaign and as a movement, we’re on the path to a safer, more just Minneapolis and we look forward to continuing to share that vision with the people of Ward 10.”

