Acting deputy AG head visits Chicago to ‘observe’ immigration enforcement operations

CHICAGO (AP) — Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove visited Chicago on Sunday to “personally observe” immigration enforcement operations long touted by President Donald Trump.

No further details of the operations, including locations or number of arrests, were made public Sunday.

Bove was in the nation’s third-largest city “to personally observe Department of Homeland Security immigration enforcement operations” and support the efforts of assisting federal agencies — including the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, according to U.S. Department of Justice spokesman Chad Gilmartin.

Messages left for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ATF and FBI officials were not immediately returned.

Chicago residents, especially in immigrant circles, have already been on edge for months in anticipation of large-scale immigration arrests promised by the Trump administration.

Immigrant rights groups have tried to prepare with campaigns for immigrants to know their rights in case of an arrest. City officials have done the same, publishing similar information at hundreds of public transit stations.

On Friday, Chicago Public Schools officials mistakenly believed ICE agents had come to a city elementary school and put out statements to that effect before learning the agents were from the Secret Service. Word of immigration agents at a school — which have long been off limits to immigration agents until Trump ended the policy last week — drew swift criticism from community groups and Gov. JB Pritzker.

The Democratic governor, a frequent Trump critic, questioned the operations and targeting immigrants.

“We need to get rid of the violent criminals. But we also need to protect people, at least the residents of Illinois and all across the nation, who are just doing what we hope that immigrants will do,” Pritzker said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Chicago has been one of Trump’s favorite targets. The city has some of the strongest sanctuary protections, which bar cooperation between city police and immigration agents.

On Saturday, several immigrant rights groups sued ICE, seeking an injunction prohibiting certain types of immigration raids in Chicago.

“Immigrant communities who have called Chicago their home for decades are scared,” said Antonio Gutierrez from Organized Communities Against Deportation, one of the plaintiffs. “We refuse to live in fear and will fight any attempts to roll back the work we’ve done to keep families together.”

Durkin Richer reported from Washington

