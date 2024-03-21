A wooden boat carrying dozens of Rohingya Muslim refugees capsizes off Indonesia’s coast

By The Associated Press
A member of the National Search and Rescue Agency uses binoculars to scan the horizon during the search for a boat carrying Rohingya refugees reportedly capsized in the waters off West Aceh, Indonesia, Thursday, March 21, 2024. A wooden boat carrying dozens of Rohingya Muslims capsized off Indonesia's northernmost coast on Wednesday, according to local fishermen who rescued six people. (AP Photo/Reza Saifullah)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Reza Saifullah]

MEULABOH, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian search and rescue ship located a capsized wooden boat that had been carrying dozens of Rohingya Muslim refugees, and began pulling survivors who had been standing on its hull to safety Thursday.

An AP photographer aboard the rescue ship said 10 people had been taken aboard local fishing boats and another 59 were being saved by the Indonesian craft.

Men, women and children, weak and soaked from the night’s rain, wept as the rescue operation got underway and people were taken aboard a rubber dinghy to the rescue boat.

