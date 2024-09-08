A suspect is arrested after a police-involved shooting in Santa Fe cancels a parade

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested after a police-involved shooting Sunday in Santa Fe that canceled the Desfile de la Gente parade.

Santa Fe police reported the incident occurred near downtown Santa Fe Plaza around 10:30 a.m., hours ahead of the parade that had been scheduled to run from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Details weren’t immediately on the shooting, but Police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said in a statement that officers and the unidentified suspect weren’t injured.

Valdez said people were being asked to avoid the area while New Mexico State Police conducts its investigation into the incident.

Dan Shipp said he was a half block away from the plaza when he saw a white pickup truck go through a barricade.

Shipp said he then heard “six or seven shots” fired but didn’t know if it was police or the suspect who was doing the shooting.

Shipp said hundreds of people were at the plaza setting up tents along the parade route to sell trinkets, rugs and other things.

“Everything is shut down now,” he said, adding that all other scheduled events at the plaza have been cancelled as well.

The purpose of the parade, according to the event’s website, “is to provide fun, relaxation and cultural enjoyment for the citizens and visitors of Santa Fe.” The site also refers to the parade as the Santa Fe Fiesta Historical/Hysterical Parade.

