A suburban Chicago man has been sentenced in the hit-and-run death of a retired police officer

CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison after pleading guilty in a hit-and-run crash that killed a retired Chicago police officer in 2022.

Ted Plevritis, of Palatine, Illinois, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of failure to report the crash and was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison, WLS-TV reported. He was given credit for almost two years already spent behind bars.

Plevritis was originally charged with several felonies, including failure to report an accident resulting in death and reckless homicide in a motor vehicle in the death of Rick Haljean, 57.

Haljean was crossing a road in January 2022 in Chicago’s Edison Park neighborhood when he was struck and killed by a vehicle Plevritis, then 62, was driving, Chicago police said.

Plevritis didn’t stop to help Haljean, continued driving and fled the scene, according to a police accident report. A passerby gave CPR to Haljean, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The retired officer, a father of three, had served more than 30 years as a Chicago police officer.

Plevritis surrendered to police about a month after Haljean’s death.

