A shooter who entered a Tennessee office building and caused a lockdown has died, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A suspect died and a neighborhood in Tennessee was locked down briefly Monday in response to reports of a shooter inside an office building near a shopping mall.

Police in Chattanooga said reports about the man with a gun starting coming in just after 2 p.m. local time.

“A shooter was inside the building and was attempting to execute a plan. That failed,” Chattanooga Police Department Sgt. Victor Miller told reporters. “We found that he shot himself, and he is deceased.”

No other people were shot, Miller said, although he did not immediately know if any other shots had been fired. He declined to elaborate on the shooter’s plan, saying that the situation is under investigation.

Businesses, including the nearby Hamilton Place shopping mall, were locked down and people were asked to avoid the neighborhood Monday afternoon. After about 90 minutes, police said on social media that the suspect was detained and businesses were lifting their lockdowns.

