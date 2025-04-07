A Michigan woman missing for 3 days after a casino trip is found alive in the woods

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 74-year-old woman who got lost after a visit to a northern Michigan casino was found alive three days later on the ground next to a downed tree, authorities said.

A drone played a major role in locating Nancy Bloomquist in a remote area Sunday night, the Mason County sheriff’s office said.

Bloomquist was on her way home to Norton Shores after visiting Little River Casino, 100 miles (160 kilometers) away, last Thursday.

“She became lost and ended up on a long driveway of a seasonal home. While attempting to get turned around the vehicle became disabled and caught fire,” the sheriff’s office said Monday.

Bloomquist got out but had left her phone inside. She got lost when she tried to return to her SUV.

“She lay next to a downed tree, to seek shelter during the Thursday night rain,” the sheriff’s office said. “She became cold to the point that she could not get back to her feet Friday.”

A tip about a burned vehicle led authorities to Grant Township on Sunday. The sheriff’s office used a drone and a satellite-based internet service to find Bloomquist on the ground.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.