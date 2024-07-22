A man suspected of shooting a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper is arrested in Kentucky

PRINCETON, Ky. (AP) — A man who was the subject of an intense search after the shooting of a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper has been arrested in Kentucky, but a second suspect has not been found, authorities said.

Braze Rucker was arrested early Sunday morning at a home in Princeton, Kentucky, that state’s police agency said in a news release.

A search continues for a second, unidentified man who participated in the shooting and wounding of Trooper Adam Cothron on Friday on Interstate 40 in Putnam County, Tennessee, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. Putnam County is located about 80 miles (130 kilometers) east of Nashville.

Cothron was in stable condition at a hospital, the bureau said Sunday.

The Highway Patrol had asked the public for help in tracking down two men in a white Kia sedan, and it included a photo of a man they later identified as Rucker, 29. The Kia was found early Saturday morning.

Rucker was added to Tennessee’s Most Wanted list on Saturday morning and had been considered armed and dangerous. A warrant was issued for Rucker on criminal responsibility of facilitation of a felony.

It was not immediately clear on Monday if Rucker had been returned to Tennessee or if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. Rucker did not appear late Monday in online records for jail inmates held in Putnam County.

Residents with information about the other suspect are being asked to call 800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.