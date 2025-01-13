A man has been arrested in a series of weekend stabbings that left 2 dead in Denver

DENVER (AP) — A man has been arrested in connection with a series of weekend stabbings that left two people dead in Denver, police said Monday.

Elijah Caudill, 24, was arrested after police saw a man matching the description of the suspect running with a knife near the 16th Street Mall, a popular downtown shopping area, on Sunday night. After taking him into custody, officers then found the latest stabbing victim, a man who died after being taken to the hospital, police said.

Police later announced Caudill was also suspected in three stabbings in same area Saturday evening. A woman was killed and two other people were injured.

Caudill is represented by a lawyer from the public defender’s office, court spokesperson Carolyn Tyler said. The office does not comment on cases to the media.

Police said Monday that the stabbings appeared to be random and the motive was unknown.

Shortly before Sunday’s stabbing, police had released a surveillance image of a suspect dressed in black seeking help from the public finding that person.

