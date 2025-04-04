A list of largest settlements reached by organizations and victims of sexual abuse

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County has reached a $4 billion agreement to settle nearly 7,000 claims of sexual abuse in juvenile facilities since 1959. Officials say the agreement still needs approval from the Los Angeles County board of supervisors. It would be the largest such settlement in U.S. history.

Here is a list of the largest settlements reached in recent years by organizations and victims of sexual abuse:

2024

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles agreed to pay $800 million to victims of clergy sexual abuse, bringing the total payout the Los Angeles archdiocese, which covers Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties, to more than $1.5 billion.

2022

The Boy Scouts of America reached a $2.6 billion agreement with more than 80,000 men who said they were molested as children by Scout leaders and others. At the time, it was the largest aggregate sexual abuse settlement in U.S. history.

2021

The University of Southern California agreed to an $852 million settlement with more than 700 women who accused the college’s longtime campus gynecologist of sexual abuse. When combined with an earlier settlement of a separate class-action suit, USC agreed to pay out more than $1 billion for claims against Dr. George Tyndall, who worked at the school for nearly three decades.

2018

Michigan State University agreed to pay $500 million to settle claims from more than 300 women and girls who said they were assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar. Separately, the U.S. Justice Department agreed to a $138.7 million settlement with more than 100 people who accused the FBI of grossly mishandling allegations of sexual assault against Nassar in 2015 and 2016.

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis announced a $210 million settlement with 450 victims of clergy sexual abuse as part of its plan for bankruptcy reorganization.

2007

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles settled clergy sex abuse cases with 508 victims for $660 million. That same year, the Catholic Diocese of San Diego agreed to pay $198 million to settle 400 lawsuits alleging priests and others sexually abused children.

