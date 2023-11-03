A county lawmaker in New York is accused of slashing a tire outside a bar

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — A county lawmaker in New York is accused of slashing the tire of a truck parked outside a local bar.

Niagara County Legislator William Collins Sr., a Republican, is charged in a warrant issued Monday with third-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison.

Collins did not respond Thursday to phone calls and emails seeking comment.

Collins is accused of slashing a tire on a pickup truck outside of Attitudes, a bar in Lockport, last Thursday.

Police told the Niagara Gazette they have surveillance video showing Collins committing the crime. They said arrangements have been made for Collins to surrender next week.

The owner of the damaged pickup truck told police he saw Collins inside the bar but does not know why he would have slashed his tire.

Collins represents Lockport in the legislature’s 12th District and is up for reelection next week.

