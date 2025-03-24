A Colorado woman with over 50 dogs is due in court after some of them attacked and killed her mother

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman is due in court this week after authorities said some of her over 50 dogs attacked and killed her 76-year-old mother.

Jessica Hoff, 47, was arrested Friday in connection with the February death of LaVonne Hoff, who had dementia and required 24-hour care, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

The office said Jessica Hoff left her mother at home alone in Colorado City, 140 miles (225 kilometers) south of Denver, while she did errands Feb. 3. Later that day, deputies found LaVonne Hoff unconscious and several dogs running loose along with about two dozen other dogs and seven birds that were in cages, the sheriff’s office said.

A search of the home and another property owned by Jessica Hoff nearby found a total of 54 dogs, several of them in poor health. The dogs and birds were found in unsanitary conditions and were seized by animal control, the sheriff’s office said.

Jessica Hoff, who was in jail Monday, was scheduled to appear in court Thursday. Prosecutors have not filed formal charges against her, according to court records. She is being represented by a lawyer from the public defender’s office, which doesn’t comment on its cases to the media.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.