70-foot whale beached off Florida’s Gulf Coast

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities were working to assist a beached whale that is stranded on a sandbar off Florida’s Gulf Coast on Sunday morning.

The Venice Police Department said in a Facebook post that the whale is about 70 feet (21 meters) long. It beached on a sandbar that is about 50 yards (45 meters) from Service Club Park.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and staff from Mote Marine Laboratory were also assisting, the post said.

Police said they haven’t determined what type of whale it is.

Venice is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) south of Tampa.

