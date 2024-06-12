4 people, including 2 children, dead in apparent murder-suicide in Colorado, authorities say

DENVER (AP) — Four people, including two children, were shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide late Tuesday in a small city in southeastern Colorado, authorities said.

Two adults and two children were found shot in a home in La Junta, city of about 7,100 people in a farming and ranching area about 175 miles (282 kilometers) southeast of Denver, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations said Wednesday.

Two adults and a child were pronounced dead at the scene, and the second child died after being taken to a Denver-area hospital, said the bureau, which is helping La Junta police investigate the shooting.

The initial investigation indicates that those who died were known to one another and that the shooting was not a “random incident,” it said.

