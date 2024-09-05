3 Milwaukee police officers and a suspect are wounded in a shootout

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Three police officers were shot and wounded while trying to serve a warrant Thursday morning on a man inside a Milwaukee apartment building.

The injuries suffered by the officers were not considered life-threatening, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman told reporters in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred.

Norman said the 35-year-old suspect was wanted on charges that included being a felon in possession of a firearm, domestic violence-related false imprisonment and sexual assault.

Officers had attempted communicating with the man when he started shooting at them around 11:38 a.m., Norman said.

“Our officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect,” Norman continued. “After the gunfire ceased, officers continued communication with the suspect.”

The man, whose name was not released, eventually surrendered two firearms with high-capacity extended magazines and was arrested. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of wounds. Norman said he not immediately certain if the man had been shot by officers or on the extent of the officers’ wounds.

The wounded officers — ages 49, 44 and 43 — are members of the police department’s Special Investigation Division. Each has more than 19 years of service as a police officer, Norman said.

Four officers fired their weapons and will be placed on routine administrative duty as the shooting is investigated, said the chief, adding that the shooting was captured on police body cameras.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson called Thursday for an end to gun violence in the city.

“What happened here was a travesty and it should not have happened,” Johnson told reporters. “Even though the officers were injured here, this wasn’t just an attack on them. This was an attack on the entire Milwaukee Police Department. This was an attack on the entire city of Milwaukee. This is an attack on everybody in this community who wants to have safety in our community.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.