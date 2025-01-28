3 dead including suspect and 2 officers hurt in shooting at Indiana grocery store

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Two people were fatally shot and a person believed to be the shooter died at a grocery store Monday in northern Indiana.

Two police officers were injured in the shooting late Monday afternoon at Martin’s Super Market, Elkhart Police Department spokesperson Jessica McBrier said during a media briefing.

She said two people were pronounced dead inside the store and that the two officers “sustained gunfire,” and were in stable condition at a hospital, she said.

She said police were interviewing witnesses and that there was no danger to the public. No further information was immediately released.

“It’s a sad day in Elkhart,” McBrier said.

Gov. Mike Braun said on social media that he was in contact with state and local law enforcement about the shooting.

“Maureen and I are praying for the victims and their families,” the post said, referencing the First Lady.

Elkhart is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of South Bend, Indiana.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.