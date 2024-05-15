3 dead after small plane crashes in Tennessee

FRANKLIN, Tennessee (AP) — Three people are dead after a small plane crashed on Wednesday in Williamson County, local officials confirmed.

Williamson County Chief Deputy Mark Elrod told reporters that the plane had left Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and was headed to Louisville, Kentucky, but crashed in Tennessee near Leiper’s Fork, about 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) south of Nashville, around noon local time.

“It does appear that the plane did break up in the air,” Elrod said.

Elrod added that the debris field is more than a mile long, but no structures have been reported damaged.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Jill Burgin, spokesperson for the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, said they received a 911 call at about 12:05 p.m.

“He just said a possible plane crash, but he didn’t have a lot of details,” Burgin told reporters during Wednesday’s news conference “He just heard a sound and saw debris so that’s all the information he gave.”

The Federal Aviation Association has identified the plane as a single-engine Beechcraft V35.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.