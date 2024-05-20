2024 Essence Festival to honor Frankie Beverly’s ‘final performance’ with tribute

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Organizers of the Essence Festival of Culture have revealed that legendary soul group Maze featuring Frankie Beverly will be recognized during this summer’s gathering with “a star-studded tribute” that will “honor their final performance.”

Maze, which is currently on a farewell tour, was the closing act for the New Orleans festival’s first 15 years, beginning in 1995. The group last returned to the festival — the world’s largest celebration of Black women, culture and communities — in 2019.

An Essence Fest social media video last week announcing the July 7 addition to the event’s lineup said Beverly’s long history with the festival will be celebrated, the Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

It is unclear whether the appearance will see Maze perform a full or partial set or whether they’ll be lauded by other artists singing their songs. An Essence spokesperson said additional details about Beverly’s participation will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Fans are asked to wear all-white that night, in keeping with the tradition of Beverly’s closing nights at Essence.

Beverly was one of several acts for the festival’s July 5-7 nighttime concerts that were revealed recently. The announced roster also includes Janet Jackson, Charlie Wilson and TGT featuring Tank, Genuwine and Tyrese, among many others.

Maze’s Essence Festival scheduled performance is a treat for fans who might have missed out on tickets to a sold-out May 25 concert that has been billed as Beverly’s final New Orleans show before his impending retirement.

