2 students are among 3 people killed in a house fire in Arkansas

GREENWOOD, Ark. (AP) — A school district in western Arkansas said Wednesday that two of the three people killed in an early morning house fire were students.

Greenwood Police said in a Facebook post they responded to the fire shortly after midnight, and did not immediately release the names or ages of the victims. A fourth person has been hospitalized from the fire with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, and crews were still processing the scene Wednesday morning, police said.

Two of the people killed in the fire were students at Greenwood Public Schools, the district said. The district said it had arranged for counselors to be available at each of its campuses.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the families involved, as well as to our dedicated staff and students, as we navigate this sorrow together,” the school said in a statement.

Greenwood is located about 95 miles (153 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock.

