2 police officers are shot and injured at Kentucky mental health center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Two Kentucky police officers were shot and injured early Wednesday at a mental health center.

The officers were being treated at a hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening, according to Ronnie Ward, a Bowling Green police spokesperson.

The shooting happened at LifeSkills Adult Crisis Stabilization Unit, according WKBO-TV. The center treats patients with serious mental illnesses, its website says.

No other information on the shooting was immediately available. The Kentucky State Police are investigating. A message seeking comment from state police was not immediately returned.

Ward told WKBO that the officers are going to recover.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.