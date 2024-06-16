2 people seriously injured after small plane crashes near interstate south of Denver

LARKSPUR, Colo. (AP) — Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after their small plane crashed near Interstate 25 in Colorado on Sunday, officials said.

The plane crashed in a field just off I-25 near Larkspur, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Denver, after it apparently hit a sign on the highway, causing it to veer off to the east, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Both people on board managed to get out of the plane before sheriff’s deputies arrived, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deputy Cocha Heyden said. They had to be carried out through waist-deep water in a nearby creek, she said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that it will investigate the crash of the twin-engine Tecnam P2006T along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

The crash comes just over a week after four people were hospitalized after a small plane crashed into the front yard of a suburban Denver home after trying to land in the street. One person later died.

