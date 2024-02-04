2 people died following report of Denver shooting, 6 people injured, police say

DENVER (AP) — Two people have died following a report of an early morning shooting that injured six people in Denver on Sunday, police said.

The victims’ names and cause of death would later be released, the Denver Police Department said in a social media post.

Police said earlier that investigators were at the scene of a shooting in the 5000 block of North Orleans Court.

Officers were working on gathering information about a possible suspect, police said.

Email and phone messages left for the department seeking more information were not immediately returned Sunday.

