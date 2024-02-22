2 killed in chain-reaction crash at a Georgia welcome center that engulfed semitrucks in flame

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (AP) — Two truck drivers were killed in a chain-reaction crash at a Georgia welcome center that engulfed several tractor-trailers in flames, according to authorities.

The wreck happened Wednesday night after a speeding semitruck entered the parking lot of a welcome center off Interstate 95 near the Georgia-South Carolina line, said Trooper 1st Class Joshua Staff of the Georgia State Patrol. The truck slammed into a second tractor-trailer, setting off a chain of collisions involving six total vehicles.

The crash sparked a fire that spread to engulf all of the damaged vehicles, Staff said.

The drivers of the speeding semitruck and the tractor-trailer that it struck were both killed, Staff said. The drivers of the other vehicles escaped uninjured.

The State Patrol is investigating what caused the crash.

