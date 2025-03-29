2 killed, 4 injured in a shooting at a house party in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — Two people were killed and four others injured during an early morning shooting at a house party in Tacoma, Washington, authorities said Saturday.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, in a statement on social media, said one male juvenile was in custody. They did not provide his age.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., deputies were notified of 30 to 40 young people running and screaming from a house party, with several callers reporting a fight had broken out in the street. Before deputies arrived, shots were fired, and people and vehicles fled. “Vehicles were getting stuck in the neighborhood while chaos embodied the entire street,” the statement says.

Deputies attempted lifesaving measures on one male at the site, but he died, the statement said. Five others went to local hospitals on their own. The department said it later learned another male had died of injuries at a hospital. The remaining four had serious injuries but were expected to recover, according to the statement.

Those who were shot ranged in age from 16 to 21.

Nearby homes and vehicles were damaged by the gunfire, the department said. Authorities did welfare checks at nearby homes and found no one else injured. They said two weapons were found.

Tacoma is about 34 miles (55 kilometers) south of Seattle.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.