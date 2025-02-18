2 backcountry skiers are killed in an Oregon avalanche

BEND, Ore. (AP) — An avalanche in Oregon’s Cascade Mountains has killed two backcountry skiers, authorities said Tuesday.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that its search-and-rescue unit recovered two bodies west of Bend in Happy Valley, near Broken Top peak.

The couple had been skiing when an avalanche happened Monday at 6,700 feet (2,042 meters) on a south-facing slope, the Central Oregon Avalanche Center said in a social media post.

“We extend our deepest condolences to all who loved the couple who tragically lost their lives while doing what they loved,” the post said. “As longtime residents of Central Oregon, they have touched many lives, and their legacy will continue to live on in our community.”

The names of the two people killed have not yet been released.

In this still image from video, a Deschutes County Sheriff's Office search-and-rescue vehicle is seen near Dutchman Flat in the Oregon Cascade Mountains northeast of Mount Bachelor, Ore., on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, after a deadly avalanche on Monday. (Central Oregon Daily News via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Earlier Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said it had responded overnight to reports of people possibly buried in an avalanche in the area.

Avalanche danger in the Central Cascades is currently “considerable,” a 3 on a scale of 0 to 5, according to the Avalanche Center forecast.

