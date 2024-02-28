1 person injured when Hawaii tour helicopter crashes on remote Kauai beach

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — One person was injured when a tour helicopter crashed on a remote beach on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, the county fire department said Tuesday.

An aircraft operated by Jack Harter Helicopters crashed at Honopu Beach on the Napali Coast, a rugged stretch of Kauai that is only accessible by hiking, kayaking or aerial tour.

The helicopter was carrying one pilot and four passengers, the Kauai Fire Department said in a news release. One passenger suffered a back injury. The pilot and other three passengers were not hurt.

A photograph released by the fire department showed a crumpled helicopter resting on the sand.

A fire department helicopter airlifted the injured passenger to paramedics waiting at Princeville Airport. The others were picked up by another Jack Harter helicopter.

A phone call seeking comment from Jack Harter Helicopters in Lihue was not immediately returned.

