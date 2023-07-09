1 man arrested, 1 sought in connection with Kansas nightclub shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old man is in custody in connection with a mass shooting a week ago inside a Kansas nightclub, and police have identified a second man being sought.

Wichita police arrested the man Friday as a suspect in the shooting on July 2 at City Nightz in downtown Wichita. Nine people suffered gunshot wounds and two others were trampled in the chaos that followed the 1 a.m. shooting. No one died.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the man has been charged. Police on Saturday also asked for the public’s assistance in finding a 23-year-old man they believe is connected to the shooting.

A St. Louis-area man was arrested July 3, but prosecutors later determined he fired his gun acting in self-defense after shots were fired by two other men at the club.

The gunshot victims — seven men and two women — ranged in age from 22 to 34, police said. The two people trampled were a 30-year-old woman and a 31-year-old male.

Wichita is a city of nearly 400,000 people, located about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southwest of Kansas City, Missouri.

