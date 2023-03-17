0 left: March Madness upsets end chase for perfect bracket

The chase for the perfect March Madness bracket will have to wait another year. In a men’s tournament that saw a 2 and a 4 seed lose on Day 1, only a relative handful of brackets were still intact in the biggest contests when 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson took the floor against Purdue. The Knights stunned the top-seeded Boilermakers. That sent the remaining perfect brackets into trash cans everywhere. Victories by double-digit seeds Princeton, Penn State and Furman had done early damage in the quest for the perfect bracket. FDU finished all hopes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.