Police are probing a cyberattack on Wi-Fi networks at UK train stations

LONDON (AP) — U.K. transport officials and police said Thursday they are investigating a “cyber-security incident” that hit the public Wi-Fi networks at the country’s biggest railway stations.

Passengers trying to log onto the Wi-Fi at stations including Manchester Piccadilly, Birmingham New Street and 11 London terminuses on Wednesday evening were met by a page reading “We love you, Europe,” followed by an anti-Islam message listing a series of terror attacks.

Network Rail, which manages the stations, said the Wi-Fi had been switched off and no passenger data was taken.

“British Transport Police are investigating the incident,” Network Rail said in a statement. “This service is provided via a third party and has been suspended while an investigation is under way.”

The incident follows a more disruptive cyberattack in early September on Transport for London, which runs the capital’s bus, subway and suburban train system.

TfL said some customer names, contact details and potentially bank account details were exposed in the attack, which is being investigated by the National Crime Agency.

A 17-year-old was arrested over the attack, questioned and bailed without being charged.

Weeks on, the attack continues to affect the transit company’s ability to provide some online services such as refunds and real-time transit information.

