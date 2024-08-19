Pakistan suffers snail-speed internet with some accusing government of setting up national firewall

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — People in Pakistan reported a much slower internet over the past several days with some experts on Monday estimating its speed falling to almost half its usual capacity, affecting millions of users, disrupting businesses and drawing nationwide criticism despite authorities denying being behind it.

Since February, netzines have been either unable to use social media or allowed limited access following a governmental crackdown ahead of the Feb. 8 parliamentary elections. However, internet speed has now immensely slowed down. Users are unable to quickly send emails or use the messaging service WhatsApp, with businessmen and doctors saying it has negatively affected their daily work, particularly receiving statements and medical reports.

Pakistan Software House Association, which represents companies specializing in information technology, said in a statement this week that the disruptions could cause a loss of $300 million to the country’s already fragile economy. The association also accused the government of “hastily implementing a national firewall,” leading to the slow connection.

Shahzad Arshad, an internet service provider in Lahore, the capital of eastern Punjab province, said his business relies on good speed internet and “now you cannot contact your international clients or send or receive files and the job suffers.”

Chaudhry Arif, a digital expert who also runs a software company in the capital, Islamabad, said the internet speed was slower by 40% compared to last week, and at times even by 60 to 80%, and the situation showed no signs of improvement.

On Sunday, Pakistan’s Minister for Information and Technology Shiza Fatima said the government wasn’t behind the slow internet and no restrictions have been placed. She said phones were slow to connect to cyberspace in some cases because of the use of VPN. Several have rejected Fatima’s explanation.

Umayr Hassan, a software engineer, said authorities should clearly state if the connection would remain unstable due to security measures. “There should be some clarity by the government … some logical explanation, not saying the use of VPNs.”

The minister said authorities are “tirelessly trying” to find the root of the problem while acknowledging that the government was upgrading its system to improve cybersecurity.

Fareeha Aziz, a digital rights activist, wants the government to explain what caused the slow connection. “The government says it is not behind the slow-down of the internet. Then who did it?” she asked.

Pakistan has 110 million internet users, nearly half the country’s population. Supporters of former premier Imran Khan heavily use social networks to campaign against the government of Shehbaz Sharif who replaced him after a no-confidence vote in Parliament in 2022. Khan is in prison facing a slew of legal charges and the country has been in turmoil ever since.

Associated Press writer Asim Tanveer contributed to this story from Multan, Pakistan.

