Book Review: ‘The Rivals’ is Jane Pek’s fine new mystery novel of online dating, love and death

Claudia Lin, an online dating detective in the age of AI, is hunting once again through a dark cybersphere of tech systems in “The Rivals,” the second novel in a new mystery series by Jane Pek.

Pek, who introduced Claudia in her 2022 debut book, “The Verifiers,” has given the mystery genre fresh trappings — a vivid New York City landscape of chatbots and apps that can create chaos or sniff out fraud, and a delightfully plucky new sleuth, who is in her mid-20s, Asian American and gay.

In “The Rivals,” Claudia and Becks Rittel are the co-owners of the fact-checking firm Veracity. It’s a tiny business — it only has one other employee, the unkempt gamer Squirrel — but helps clients of giant matchmaking platforms make sure the strangers they meet for dates are not unscrupulous liars or worse.

“The Rivals” opens with a couple of customers from online meet-up sites seeking different kinds of assistance. One wants Veracity to make sure his new lady friend, the charming Amalia Suarez, is all she claims to be; the other, Pradeep Mehta, anxiously asks for help taking down a false online gay-dating profile that could ruin his life.

Claudia takes on both projects, despite Becks’ protests and disparagement. A curt, tough-minded colleague in her mid-30s, Becks is nicknamed the “Blonde Assassin.” In short order, both cases present Claudia with false turns, odd developments and scary possibilities. These twists make “The Rivals” a modern mystery unfolding amid synthetic culprits — cyberworld bots known as “synths” — that can wreck real lives.

Pek adds a few vital human ingredients to the story’s digital mix. One is Claudia’s striving but dysfunctional family. Her siblings, Charles and Coraline, and their irritable mother are introduced in an early chapter as they gather in the West Village for a meal celebrating the Chinese New Year. Coraline’s beau is there, too. Their father is out of the picture. A celebration the meal is not, but the Lin family fracas adds sparks to the narrative throughout.

Pek also makes neighborhoods and go-to sites of Manhattan, Brooklyn and other city environs an integral and appealing part of the story. Claudia, for example, plays Ultimate frisbee in Prospect Park and takes the reader on her many rendezvous, from the touristy High Line to a bike path through Fort Washington Park.

Claudia’s sexuality is not a central tug-of-war plot issue. But it does give an edgy lift to the story line when Claudia, as the novel’s narrator, notes the inner romantic tingles set off in her by others.

Pek writes with wit and AI savvy. At times “The Rivals” unfolds with so much tech-heavy dialogue that it can be hard to follow. But Claudia is a winning new entry in the field of modern serial detectives. “The Rivals” hints that she has more work in store. With the freshness of Pek’s staging of online love and death, a third entry in the series will be welcome.

