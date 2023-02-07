Apple-Apps-Top-10
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited
3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
4. HotSchedules
5. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios
6. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
9. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj
10. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Temu: Team Up, Price Down, Temu
2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
3. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
5. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd
6. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.
7. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC
8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc
9. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.
10. Google, Google LLC
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
5. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited
6. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames
7. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe
8. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames
9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB
10. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
3. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
4. Google Chrome, Google LLC
5. Disney+, Disney
6. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
7. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
8. Toca Life World: Build a Story, Toca Boca AB
9. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC
10. My Talking Tom 2, Outfit7 Limited
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.