Apple-App-Store-Top-Apps and Games 2023
Top Free iPhone Apps
1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire
2. CapCut – Video Editor
3. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies
4. Threads, an Instagram app
5. TikTok
6. Instagram
7. Google
8. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
9. WhatsApp Messenger
10. Gmail – Email by Google
Top Paid iPhone Apps
1. Shadowrocket
2. HotSchedules
3. Procreate Pocket
4. The Wonder Weeks
5. 75 Hard
6. AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch
7. Goblin Tools
8. TonalEnergy Tuner & Metronome
9. SkyView
10. AnkiMobile Flashcards
Top Free iPhone Games
1. MONOPOLY GO!
2. Roblox
3. Royal Match
4. Subway Surfers
5. Gardenscapes
6. Call of Duty: Mobile
7. Block Blast!
8. Makeover Studio: Makeup Games
9. Parking Jam 3D
10. Survivor!.io
Top Paid iPhone Games
1. Minecraft
2. Heads Up!
3. Geometry Dash
4. Bloons TD 6
5. MONOPOLY
6. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!
7. Plague Inc.
8. Red’s First Flight
9. Five Nights at Freddy’s
10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Top Free iPad Apps
1. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies
2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
3. Netflix
4. Google Chrome
5. Disney+
6. Goodnotes 6
7. TikTok
8. Amazon Prime Video
9. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire
10. Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies
Top Paid iPad Apps
1. Procreate
2. Shadowrocket
3. Nomad Sculpt
4. forScore
5. Toca Life: Hospital
6. Bluebeam Revu for iPad
7. Teach Your Monster to Read
8. AnkiMobile Flashcards
9. Endless Paper
10. ToonSquid
Top Free iPad Games
1. Roblox
2. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
3. Subway Surfers
4. Royal Match
5. Among Us!
6. Duet Cats: Cute Cat Games
7. Stumble Guys
8. MONOPOLY GO!
9. Bridge Race
10. Gardenscapes
Top Paid iPad Games
1. Minecraft
2. Geometry Dash
3. Bloons TD 6
4. Stardew Valley
5. MONOPOLY
6. Five Nights at Freddy’s
7. Red’s First Flight
8. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1
9. Plague Inc.
10. Garten of Banban 2
Top Apple Arcade Games
1. NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition
2. Cooking Mama: Cuisine!
3. Bloons TD 6+
4. Angry Birds Reloaded
5. Sneaky Sasquatch
6. Warped Kart Racers
7. Hello Kitty Island Adventure
8. Snake.io+
9. Fruit Ninja Classic+
10. Solitaire by MobilityWare+
