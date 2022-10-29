AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:18 p.m. EDT

Trick or trash: Candy makers grapple with plastic waste

As America loads up on an estimated 600 million pounds of Halloween candy, a handful of companies are trying to make it easier to recycle all those wrappers. Mars Wrigley is sending 17,400 free bags to U.S. consumers to collect plastic wrappers and mail them to a specialty recycler. Rubicon Technologies is sending 5,000 free boxes to schools and businesses to recycle candy wrappers. Plastic wrappers are hard to recycle because they’re small, they contain food waste and they have little value. Candy makers say they’re working on new packaging that would be more easily recyclable or compostable.

Federal judge rules in favor of bikini baristas over dress

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Washington city’s dress code ordinance that says “bikini baristas” must cover their bodies at work has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal court. The decision this week comes after a lengthy legal battle between bikini baristas and the city of Everett over the rights of workers to wear what they want. A federal court in Seattle found Everett’s dress code ordinance violated both the U.S. and Washington state constitutions. The city and the baristas have been battling since 2007 after Everett enacted a dress code for those working at “quick service facilities” like coffee shops and fast-food restaurants. Everett is about 30 miles north of Seattle.

Indiana teacher with ‘kill list’ agrees to no-contact order

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A fifth-grade teacher in northwestern Indiana charged with felony intimidation after authorities say she told a student she had a “kill list” of students and staff has agreed to stay away from the school. Twenty-five-year-old Angelica Carrasquillo of Griffith signed a no-contact order Friday without objection when she appeared wearing a green jail uniform in Lake Superior Court with her attorney. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports a judge affirmed Carrasquillo’s not guilty plea to one felony count of intimidation. Carrasquillo is being held with a bond set at $20,000 surety or $2,000 cash. Court records say Carrasquillo communicated “a threat to commit murder” on Oct. 12.

Anne Frank’s friend Hannah Pick-Goslar dies at age 93

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — One of Jewish diarist Anne Frank’s best friends has died at age 93. The foundation that runs the Amsterdam museum named for Frank paid tribute to Hannah Pick-Goslar for helping to keep Anne’s memory alive. Pick-Goslar grew up with Anne after both their families left Germany as Adolf Hitler’s Nazi party rose to power. They were separated as Anne’s family went into hiding in 1942. The friends met again in February 1945 at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp shortly before Anne died there of typhus. In 1947, Pick-Goslar emigrated to what is now Israel, where she became a nurse, and had children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She described her large family as “my answer to Hitler.”

Hong Kong customs seize record meth haul worth $140 million

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong customs seized nearly 2 tons of liquid methamphetamine in the city’s biggest-ever meth bust. Officials say the drugs had been concealed in bottles labeled as coconut water in a cargo shipment that arrived in Hong Kong from Mexico by sea. The haul was seized Oct. 23 and is estimated to be worth $140 million. Officials said Saturday that the bust is the largest on record among meth cases in terms of the amount and market value. Authorities are still investigating the case, and no arrests have been made.

2,700-year-old rock carvings discovered in Iraq’s Mosul

BAGHDAD (AP) — Archaeologists in northern Iraq have unearthed 2,700-year-old rock carvings featuring war scenes and trees, dating back to the Assyrian Empire. A team of experts in Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city, has been working to restore the site of the ancient Mashki Gate. The structure was bulldozed by Islamic State group militants in 2016. Head of the restoration project said on Wednesday that his team was surprised to discover eight murals with inscriptions, decorative drawings and writings. The territory of present-day Iraq was home to some of the earliest cities in the world. Thousands of archaeological sites are scattered across the country, where Sumerians, Babylonian and Assyrian once lived.

Mexico scraps daylight savings time except along border

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Senate has approved a bill to eliminate daylight saving time, putting an end to the practice of changing clocks twice a year. Some cities and towns along the U.S. border can retain daylight saving time, presumably because they are so linked to U.S. cities. The Senate approved the measure Wednesday on a 59-25 vote, with 12 abstentions. Those who opposed the measure said that less daylight in the afternoon could affect opportunities for children and adults to get exercise. And businesses like restaurants may have to close earlier as many crime-wary Mexicans often try to be off the streets after dark.

Ebola infects 6 schoolkids in Uganda as contagion fear grows

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Six schoolchildren in Uganda’s capital have tested positive for Ebola. Wednesday’s announcement by the health minister marks a serious escalation of the outbreak declared just over a month ago. The children, who attend three different schools in Kampala, are among at least 15 people in the city confirmed to have been infected with Ebola, according to a statement by Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng. The children are members of a family exposed to disease by a man who traveled from one Ebola-hit district and sought treatment in Kampala, the statement said. Authorities are “following up” 170 contacts from the schools attended by the six children, it said.

Park outside: Kia recalls SUVs again for risk of engine fire

Kia is telling owners of nearly 72,000 older Sportage small SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors and away from structures after getting reports of more engine fires. It’s the second time that Sportages from the 2008 and 2009 model years have been recalled due to fire risks that apparently can start near a hydraulic engine control device. Documents posted Wednesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say fires can start while the engines are running or when they’re turned off. The SUVs were recalled in 2016 due to corrosion in a wiring harness near the engine control unit. The company says owners should park outside and away from structures and other vehicles until it figures out the cause of the fires and develops a remedy.

Feds: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Federal authorities say an investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery of the Miami-based theft ring began in June when several semitrailers loaded with nearly $1 million in frozen beef were stolen near the Nebraska cities of Lincoln and Grand Island. An investigation determined that beef and pork packaging plants in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin were being targeted. On Oct. 20, investigators arrested three Miami men on suspicion of transporting stolen goods and money laundering.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.