PHOTO COLLECTION: Election 2024 Early Voting

By The Associated Press
Voters line up outside of the City-County Building for in-person absentee voting, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings]

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.